The future is hemp, Tim Gordon says. And the future is now.

Gordon is president of the board of the Colorado Hemp Industries Association. Some have called the passage last month of the U.S. farm bill, which takes hemp from a Schedule 1 controlled substance to an agricultural commodity, as a game-changer.

But Gordon calls it “a game starter” for the fledgling hemp industry.

“I see this as the start of the race,” he said in an interview.

If so, it’s a race where Colorado has a head start over many states.

