Strong revenue growth means proposed earlier TABOR refund checks could be higher

The refund could go from $400 to $500 for single filers.

DENVER — The bill that sends $400 in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund checks to taxpayers just as the fall election campaign season starts could be higher.

But while House sponsors cheered the possibility that those refunds could be higher, an amendment to Senate Bill 233 also suggests it could be lower. The House approved the amendment in advance of a final vote on the bill on Tuesday.

Under the current schedule, the money would have been sent out next April as part of the state's three-tiered TABOR refund mechanism, but Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers want to take the money available through the third mechanism, which deals with sales tax, and send those checks out in August or September of this year. Critics have called it a political ploy intended to boost Polis and Democrats in advance of the November election. Sponsors counter that that Coloradans, facing high food, housing and fuel costs, need the money now instead of waiting until next year.

Rep. Lindsey Daugherty, D-Arvada, told the House that initially the refunds would total about $1.4 billion in surplus TABOR revenues but that it could be more.

>Refunds could be up to $500 for single filers or $1,000 per couple; 9NEWS readers can view the full article at Colorado Politics.

