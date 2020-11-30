Context drives the moment as lawmakers return early to Denver

Gov. Polis called the special session on Nov. 17 to pass a stimulus package of up to $400 million to help bars, restaurants, renters, landlords and students.

DENVER — Too early, too late for June, the business before Colorado lawmakers starting Monday has to get done. Endangered Colorado businesses and the people they employ and buy from are depending on it.

Gov. Jared Polis called the special session on Nov. 17 to pass a stimulus package of up to $400 million to help bars, restaurants, renters, landlords and students get through the twin crises, health and economic. Colorado's unemployment rate was 6.4% in October, an improvement from 6.9% in September.

The context, however, is the engine of moment, and the timing is dire, as well.

Last week many counties in Colorado moved into a "red" restriction level, as infection rates reached a summit of 1 in 41 Coloradans carrying the virus.

State officials are concerned the the resurgence of the virus might deepen the economic crater as well.

Sadly enough, Polis tweeted Saturday night that he has tested positive for the virus. He went into quarantine last Wednesday after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive.

That's likely to cast a pall over the deliberations, since now everyone knows someone who's sick, and ensure that lawmakers won't linger to debate side issues. Maybe.

