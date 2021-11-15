Former Dominion employee sues KNUS parent company, host for defamation

A former employee of Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems is suing Salem Media, the parent company of 710 KNUS radio, and talk show host Randy Corporon.

DENVER — Eric Coomer, the former director of strategy and security for Dominion Voting Systems, has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns 710 AM KNUS and one of the radio station’s hosts, Randy Corporon.

The suit accuses Corporon and Salem Media of defamation because of allegations of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

"Both Salem Media, which owns Denver-based 710 KNUS, and Corporon, a 710 KNUS host, elevated Dr. Coomer into the national spotlight, invaded his privacy, threatened his security, and fundamentally defamed his reputation through a relentless election fraud campaign,” court documents state.

The lawsuit also said Salem Media and its hosts were “enthusiastic and consistent” pushers of voter fraud claims, though they did not provide evidence.

Coomer’s attorneys name several hosts in the suit. They include Corporon, who is Colorado's Republican National committeeman, Peter Boyles, Deborah Flora, who is running for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat in 2022, and George Brauchler, the former district attorney in the 18th Judicial District who is a legal analyst for 9NEWS. Corporon is the only individual named as a defendant.

As the lawsuit describes, these hosts gave a platform to Coloradan Joe Oltmann, a well-known promoter of the conspiracy theory that Denver-based Dominion officials conspired with Antifa to rig the election. Specifically, Oltmann frequently named "Eric from Dominion" in his allegations.

"In every instance, Oltmann repeated his false claims about Dr. Coomer and accused him of engaging in criminal conduct. During these numerous interviews, Oltmann frequently insisted that he was presenting absolute and verifiable facts, and confirmed that he was not speaking in hyperbole," the lawsuit said. "For its part, Salem Media had knowledge that these false allegations were being widely disseminated on its airwaves and yet did nothing about it."

Coomer said these allegations made their way to Trump and his supporters, and the national attention prompted vitriol and life-threatening messages toward Coomer. Citing this intimidation, attorneys said Coomer was forced into seclusion.

Coomer has previously sued others for similar complaints related to election fraud including NewsMax, One American News Network and Trump's former lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. NewsMax settled with Coomer out of court.

9NEWS has reached out to Corporan and Salem Media for comment. Corporan said he hadn't yet heard about the lawsuit. Salem Media has not yet replied.