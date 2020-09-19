Cory Gardner fundraiser will feature Tom Cotton, who's on Trump's list of Supreme Court candidates

Cotton is a United States Senator for the State of Arkansas.

DENVER — A Sept. 21 fundraiser benefit for Republican Sen. Cory Gardner will also feature Sen. Tom Cotton – one of President Donald Trump's latest additions to his list of Supreme Court candidates that he's pledged to choose from if he is able to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – but it's unclear when that vacancy might be filled.

Cotton is a United States Senator for the State of Arkansas. Prior to his election in 2014, Cotton served as a member of the United States House of Representatives and in the United States Army. Prior to his military service, Cotton practiced law at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP. Cotton served as a law clerk to Judge Jerry Smith of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. He received his A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard College and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

The fundraiser is a breakfast planned for 8 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

The suggested "contribution" levels according to a flyer for the event are:

Host: $10,000

Sponsor: $5,600

Supporter: $2,800

Couples: $750

Single attendee: $500

Incumbent Gardner will face Democrat John Hickenlooper in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race this November.

The event flyer says it's paid for by the Gardner Victory Committee, Project West PAC, NRSC and the Colorado Republican Committee.