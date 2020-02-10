Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper both test negative for COVID-19 ahead of debate

Incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper have tested negative for COVID-19.

DENVER — Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) said he has tested negative for COVID-19. He had met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on the same day as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for the virus.

Gardner is slated to debate former Colorado governor and Democratic senate challenger John Hickenlooper in Pueblo at 7 p.m. on Friday at Pueblo Community College.

Hickenlooper tweeted that he was also getting tested for COVID-19, and has since received a negative result.

The result of my COVID-19 test is negative. Pending John @Hickenlooper's result, I look forward to seeing John on the debate stage tonight in Pueblo. https://t.co/dE7nDIl3o6 — Cory Gardner (@CoryGardner) October 2, 2020

This comes the day after President Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would go into quarantine.

> Watch the video above for an interview with 9Health Medical Expert Dr. Payal Kohli regarding Trump's diagnosis.

Multiple other prominent politicians – including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – have subsequently been tested for the virus. Biden and his wife – as well as Vice President Mike Pence – have tested negative.

Biden spent 90 minutes on a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday.

Trump and his wife Melania are both experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19, a virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

Gardner and Hickenlooper are slated to debate on 9NEWS at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13.