Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper both test negative for COVID-19 ahead of debate

Incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper have tested negative for COVID-19.

DENVER — Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) said he has tested negative for COVID-19. He had met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on the same day as Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for the virus.  

Gardner is slated to debate former Colorado governor and Democratic senate challenger John Hickenlooper in Pueblo at 7 p.m. on Friday at Pueblo Community College. 

Hickenlooper tweeted that he was also getting tested for COVID-19, and has since received a negative result. 

This comes the day after President Donald Trump announced he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would go into quarantine.

Multiple other prominent politicians – including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – have subsequently been tested for the virus. Biden and his wife – as well as Vice President Mike Pence – have tested negative.

Biden spent 90 minutes on a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday. 

Trump and his wife Melania are both experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19, a virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

Gardner and Hickenlooper are slated to debate on 9NEWS at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13. 

