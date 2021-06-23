Cory Gardner lands job with top national lobbying firm

Former Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner has a new gig at a national lobbying giant.

DENVER — Former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has joined the board of advisers of national lobbying giant Michael Best Strategies, the firm announced Wednesday.

The Colorado Republican, who lost a bid for re-election last year to Democrat John Hickenlooper after serving one term, will work with the firm on business development and public policy while also advising clients, the firm said in a release.

The firm, run by former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, is affiliated with the Michael Best & Friedrich LLP law firm and is ranked as one of the country's fastest growing lobbying, government Affiars and public relations firms.

“Cory’s strong relationships make him a great addition to Michael Best,” said Rob Marchant, the firm's president, in a statement.

