DENVER — Former Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran announced Sunday she will challenge 12-term Congresswoman Diana DeGette in the 2020 Democratic primary for Colorado’s 1st congressional district seat.

In an email to constituents, Duran said what sparked her decision to run was Colorado's need for something different.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but the simple truth is that it's time for change," the email read in part. "We need a progressive leader who will fight to empower and uplift every Coloradan in Congress."

Duran served as the Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives from 2017 to 2019. She was the Colorado State Representative for the 5th district from 2011 to 2019, which encompasses part of northwest Denver.

Duran had been talked about as a possible challenger to Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senator, Cory Gardner.

DeGette has held the seat as the U.S. Representative for Colorado's 1st congressional district since 1997.

DeGette won her seat again in 2018 handily over Republican challenger Casper Stockham - 73 to 23 percent and nearly 50,000 votes.

Colorado's 1st Congressional District includes Denver as well as parts of Arapahoe and Jefferson counties.

9NEWS has reached out to DeGette's camp but has not heard back at the time of this writing.