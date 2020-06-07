CSPD Internal Affairs investigating 'KILL EM ALL' comment on protest stream

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation after a comment was published on KRDO's Facebook page calling for protesters to be killed.

Last Tuesday, a group of a few dozen protesters blocked Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs to call attention to Black people killed by police officers nationwide. KRDO streamed the event live on Facebook.

On Thursday, an anonymous viewer pointed out that two of the thousands of comments on the stream were allegedly posted by a Colorado Springs police officer, saying "KILL THEM ALL" and "KILL EM ALL." That profile, under the name Steven Eric, is suspected to be linked to a sergeant with CSPD.