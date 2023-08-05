Dacono residents urge city council to get to work, stop squabbling

At the last meeting, four city councilmembers stormed out to block votes related to their own alleged misconduct.

DACONO, Colo. — When the Dacono City Council started talking about hiring an attorney to deal with their own alleged misconduct, someone in the crowd literally broke out a bag of popcorn.

But Monday night's meeting of the most chaotic city council in Colorado had more huff and puffs than fireworks.

In between votes allowing backyard chickens and buying new tires for the road grader, Dacono managed to hire a lawyer to help the city deal with allegations against four of its own city council members.

Those city councilmembers made a surprise move earlier this year to fire the longtime city manager without any discussion. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found they met in violation of open meetings rules – and two now face recall elections.

All four stormed out of the last meeting during votes about the recall and the CBI investigation. Their supporters said they want drama like that to stop.

"It’s disgraceful right now," said Aimee LeCuour. "They need to try to get along and they need to have some grace with each other and they need to put their differences aside. Get over the past, it happened."

Mayor Adam Morehead, who has previously raised concerns about the city's ability to function with political gridlock and the lack of a city manager, said he thought the city council needed to do its job.

"At the end of the day these things will come out and they will be made public and there will be accountability," he said. "Do the best thing for the citizens. That’s your job."

The next city council meeting will be June 22.