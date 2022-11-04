Gubernatorial candidate Danielle Neuschwanger switches parties

After failing to make the Republican ballot, Neuschwanger will run as a member of the American Constitution Party.

DENVER — Colorado gubernatorial hopeful Danielle Neuschwanger has switched parties after failing to qualify for the Republican ballot.

9NEWS has learned Neuschwanger will instead run as a member of the American Constitution Party, the same party Tom Tancredo represented in his failed bid for Colorado governor in 2010.

Neuschwanger fell short of the 30% support needed to make the Republican ballot at the state assembly earlier this month, ending up with 27% of the vote. She claimed delegates were having trouble with the electronic clickers that were used to count votes, and threatened legal action against Colorado Republican Party chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown for not addressing the matter.

The move pits Neuschwanger against Democratic incumbent Jared Polis and the winner of the Republican nomination, which will be either Heidi Ganahl or Greg Lopez.

In 2010, former Republican congressman Tom Tancredo entered the gubernatorial race after longshot Dan Maes defeated GOP favorite Scott McInnis, who had become embroiled in a plagiarism scandal. Tancredo received more than three times as many votes as Maes with 36% of the ballots, but Democrat John Hickenlooper won with 51%.

