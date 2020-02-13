DENVER — Dates to keep your eye on regarding the 2020 election year:

Monday, Feb. 3: Last day to change party affiliation to vote in the March 3 Presidential Primary Election

Tuesday, March 3: PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION (Super Tuesday)

Friday, April 3: Last day to submit a draft ballot question for the November general election

Saturday, May 16: Deadline for county clerks to send primary election ballots to military and overseas voters

Monday, June 1: Deadline for voters to change or withdraw their party affiliation for primary election

Monday, June 8: First day to mail primary election ballots to voters (clerks have until Fri., June 12 to mail them)

Monday, June 22: Last day to register in time to receive a mail primary election ballot

Tuesday, June 30: PRIMARY ELECTION

Monday, July 13 – Thurs., July 16: Democratic National Convention

Monday, Aug. 24 – Thurs., Aug. 27: Republican National Convention

Saturday, Sept. 19: Deadline for county clerks to submit general election ballots to military and overseas voters

Friday, Oct. 9: First day to mail general election ballots to voters (clerks have until Fri., Oct. 16 to mail them)

Monday, Oct. 26: Last day to register in time to receive a mail general election ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 3: GENERAL ELECTION

>> For a complete 2020 election calendar, click here.

>> To register, change or check your voter registration, visit govotecolorado.com.

