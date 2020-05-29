WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of protests of in-custody death of George Floyd begin in Denver

The second day of protests comes less than 24 hours after protests in downtown Denver erupted, with videos showing shattered windows, blocked highways and more.

DENVER — A second day of rallies and protests in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota started at the state capitol in downtown Denver at noon on Friday.

This comes one day after Thursday's protest in Denver, which was meant to be a statement against police brutality after a video shared widely on social media showed a Minneapolis police officer standing on Floyd’s neck while he was heard saying “I can’t breathe.”

That officer and other officers at the scene have all been fired, and on Friday, Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington announced one former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death.

The video of the arrest led to protests across the country – including in Minneapolis where crowds set fires and looted businesses.

Thursday's Denver event began peacefully, but eventually the crowd that had initially gathered at the Colorado Capitol separated into multiple groups. One of them marched down the 16th Street Mall and toward Interstate 25 via 20th Street, where they ultimately crowded onto the highway and blocked traffic.

While there was no widespread violence, there were some incidents which prompted police to deploy tear gas in an efforts to disperse the large crowd which had blocked the streets.

Graffiti was painted on the Colorado Capitol building, and a state patrol cruiser as well as a vehicle belonging to Democratic State Sen. Leroy Garcia had their windows shattered.

Another video taken near the Capitol showed a driver apparently swerve in an effort to hit a protester. Denver Police said Friday they were aware of the video but had not yet identified either the driver of the vehicle or the man who was struck by the vehicle.

Thirteen people were arrested following Thursday's protests and three officers were injured, according to Denver city officials.