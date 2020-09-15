Denver's budget proposal will include 'significant and difficult' cuts

Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders will detail the proposal at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will submit his 2021 budget proposal for the city and county of Denver Tuesday morning and it will include "significant and difficult' cuts which he said are are necessary to fill a large budget deficit.

The city made $220 million in cuts to the current 2020 budget in large part to a decrease in tax revenue from decreased consumer spending due to the coronavirus, city leaders said in May. At that time, they announced that city employees would be required to take eight furlough days — five scheduled and three flexible — in 2020.

They're facing a $190 million budget shortfall for 2021.

Details of the proposal will be revealed during a press conference set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The city's chief financial officer Brendan Hanlon will join Hancock at the briefing.

According to the city, the 2021 proposal manages the uncertainty of continuing public health and economic conditions with the obligation to serve the community and keep the city on a path toward rebuilding our local economy in a way that is sustainable and equitable.

Monday night Denver City Council declined to approve a proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and County of Denver and the Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA), for the years 2021-2022.

The agreement, which would have resulted in $4.9 million in city budget savings in 2021, included the following cuts:

a 0% salary increase in 2021;

suspending the holiday pay provisions for 10 holidays in 2021;

reducing the city's contribution to the Denver Police Retiree Health Fund by $360,000 in 2021;

creation of a one-time 100-hour time bank in 2022 to be used in the future like vacation leave;

a 2.77% salary increase for 2022;

expressing hazard/specialty pay in terms of a percentage of salary effective January 1, 2022.