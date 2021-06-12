Denver council passes ban on sale of some flavored tobacco products

The ordinance bans flavored menthol cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and vaping products sold in all establishments in Denver.

DENVER — The Denver City Council has passed a ban on the sale of certain flavored tobacco products in the city starting in 2023.

The proposal passed in an 8 to 3 vote Monday night. It bans flavored menthol cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and vaping products sold in all establishments in Denver. It goes into effect July 1, 2023.

The ban does not include hookah, natural cigars, pipe tobacco, and harm reduction tools.

The ordinance defines a flavored tobacco product as any tobacco product, or part of a tobacco product, that imparts a taste or smell other than the taste or smell of tobacco.

The Denver Gazette reports the ban was first proposed in early October by council members Amanda Sawyer and Deborah Ortega in an attempt to reduce youth tobacco use.

