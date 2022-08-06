City allows bars, restaurants to expand alcohol service during Avs games

Denver allows a temporary modification of premises for Colorado Avalanche watch parties at bars, restaurants that want to expand service areas to serve alcohol.

DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche make a run to win the Stanley Cup – the city and county of Denver want to make sure bars and restaurants have the room to expand their service to fans who want to watch the game.

The City and County of Denver will waive the typical 30-day requirement for bars and restaurants to apply for a modification of premises permit to expand their serving area for alcohol if they are hosting a Colorado Avalanche watch party.

"This was determined today after consideration that bars and restaurants did not have time to apply for this permit because they did not know the Avalanche would advance to the Stanley Cup Final 30 days ago," said Eric Escudero with Denver's excise and licenses department.

Usually, a business has to ask for permission to change their space after a liquor or beer license is granted at least 30 days before the date they want to temporarily expand their service area.

The city will temporarily ditch the 30-day rule for businesses that want to host Avalanche watch parties or events.

The city said they can't guarantee that all applicants will be approved for the expansion permits.

If a business wants to expand with a closed street or a closed public sidewalk, the city cannot approve that request in such a short period of time. If businesses with extra space in a parking lot, grass area or other could be approved.

"We are encouraging all interested businesses to apply, because if they do not apply, they can’t be approved," said Escudero.

The pandemic severely impacted bars and restaurants in the city.

"Denver has constantly been looking for an opportunity to provide a helping hand for businesses as they recover from the pandemic," added Escudero. "The opportunity to support additional areas where fans can gather to watch and celebrate the Colorado Avalanche is the perfect opportunity that could provide an economic boost for these businesses."

The city said they can't guarantee this program will be available if the Broncos advance to the Super Bowl or other major sporting events and encourage businesses to plan ahead for future large events.

"For a business that plans ahead, they are economic opportunities," said Escudero. "And they can always decide not to go forward with their application if for example, the Broncos don’t make the Super Bowl or the Rockies don’t play in the World Series."

Interested liquor license holders can apply or find more information here.

The Avalanche plays the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at home.