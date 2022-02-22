Denver council approves appointment of Armando Saldate as director of safety

Saldate has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently serving as an assistant deputy executive director in Denver’s public safety department.

DENVER — Denver City Council approved Mayor Michael Hancock’s appointment of Armando Saldate as the city’s new executive director of public safety Tuesday night in a 12-1 vote.

Saldate has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently serving as an assistant deputy executive director in Denver’s public safety department. He previously worked as a civilian commander in the internal affairs bureau for the sheriff's department and as a supervisor in the department's Data Science Unit.

The position has a salary of $168,861, per Denver's city charter.

In early January, Hancock said Saldate helped lead the development of Denver's Early Intervention Team, which provides an alternative response to police for noncriminal calls related to homeless encampments. He also helped with the Street Enforcement Team, which includes civilians tasked with enforcing "quality of life" ordinances in Denver, such as unauthorized camping and trespassing.

At the council meeting Tuesday, Saldate explained his emphasis on looking at public safety through a public health lens because of how many public safety challenges are rooted in public health, such as mental illness and substance misuse. He said in his time already serving as the interim director prior to his confirmation, he’s working with the office of behavioral health strategies to create an agenda prioritizing public health.