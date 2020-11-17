The transit-oriented development plan for east Denver gets green light from city’s legislative arm

Denver’s City Council voted to adopt the East Area Plan at its meeting Monday night.

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved a long-term vision on Monday night meant to guide growth and development over the next two decades in Denver’s Hale, Montclair, East Colfax and South Park Hill neighborhoods.

After a one-hour public hearing and two-hour debate, the East Area Plan was adopted just before 11 p.m. in a 12-1 vote. Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca voted in opposition.

"It was a tough road to get here, but where we have gotten is really amazing," said Amanda Sawyer, who represents the Hale and Montclair neighborhoods. "I'm willing to defend this plan in the grocery line or anywhere else in this community."

The 255-page policy recommendations document that was shaped over a three-year process provides a roadmap to increasing housing and business density in the four neighborhood corridor, which will support the bus rapid transit project planned for East Colfax Avenue.

The plan aims to beef up the city’s affordable housing stock, ensure local businesses “remain and thrive,” preserve the diversity of East Colfax Avenue and surrounding architecture, and provide more trees and open spaces, as well as make it safer and more accessible to get around.

