Denver City Council approves final redistricting map

DENVER — Denver City Council approved its final redistricting map after a public hearing Tuesday night in a 12-1 vote.

The second draft of Map D will be adopted and effective for Denver’s April 2023 municipal elections. The only vote against the map came from Councilmember Candi CdeBaca.

Councilmember Chris Herndon, who was newly elected to Denver City Council the last time it went through redistricting about 10 years ago, said he is proud of how much effort went into the process this time around.

“The work that we did a decade ago compared to the work that we just did in the past few months doesn’t even compare,” Herndon said. “... We were ensuring that community was going to be first and foremost during this process.”

Throughout the past year council met with community members to get feedback on what is most important to them in a redistricting map. The map that was adopted, Map D, was modified to change some neighborhood placements after hearing that keeping neighborhoods intact was a community priority.

