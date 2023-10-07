City Council approves funds for tiny home village expansion

The agreement adds another $500,000 to support the expansion of the village.

DENVER — The Denver City Council has approved amending an agreement with Colorado Village Collaborative to support the expansion of a tiny home village.

Its mission is to help homeless individuals transition to stable housing through a housing-first approach.

The new agreement adds $500,000, bringing the financial agreement total to $640,000, and adds roughly seven more months to its term. The contract’s new end date is Dec. 31.

Councilmembers voted on the resolution as part of a block vote on Monday without discussion.

