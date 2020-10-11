Denver City Council approves Mayor Hancock’s $1.3B budget

The more than 800-page document outlines a plan to close a $190 million budget gap caused by a coronavirus-addled economy. City employees face furlough days and many agencies, including the police department, will see cuts. However, some areas, such as the city’s housing department and a police reform program, will see increases.

“The impacts of COVID-19 on our local economy have been devastating, making the 2021 budget one of the most challenging to produce in recent memory. Yet, this budget is balanced, equitable and fiscally responsible,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement Monday. “It reflects the priorities of supporting those who are vulnerable, continuing to respond to the pandemic and protect public health, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and getting people back to work by rebuilding our local economy. I want to thank the members of City Council for their vote tonight, and for their willingness to collaborate and find solutions while maintaining our financial stability."