City Council moves forward with massive changes to Denver marijuana regulation

DENVER — Three bills regarding marijuana regulations in Denver were passed through the Finance and Governance Committee Tuesday after narrowly surviving an attempted delay.

If approved by the City Council, the bills will allow marijuana delivery and marijuana hospitality businesses within Denver and provide $350,000 to the Department of Excise and Licenses for the implementation of the new marijuana business licenses.

Molly Duplechian, policy analyst at the Department of Excise and Licenses, called the bills the “biggest changes that have happened in marijuana regulation since 2014” when the retail sale of marijuana was legalized in Colorado.

Delivery licenses would only be available to social equity applicants until 2024. Licenses for stores, transporters, cultivations, manufacturing and the new hospitality establishments would be limited to social equity applicants until 2027.

Social equity applicants are defined as Colorado residents who have never had a marijuana license revoked and meet one of the following social equity criteria:

Applicant lived in an opportunity zone or a disproportionately impacted area between 1980 and 2010

Applicant or immediate family was arrested, convicted or suffered civil asset forfeiture due to a marijuana offense

Applicant’s household income didn’t exceed 50% of the state median income

