Denver’s government pushed forward eco-friendly measures Monday night when it adopted a green energy building code, approved contracts with five solar farms, and unanimously voted in favor of a fee on single-use plastic and paper bags.

The latter bill, sponsored by Councilwoman Kendra Black and supported by Mayor Michael Hancock, will be voted on by the council once more Dec. 23, when it’s expected to pass.

By July 1, consumers will be charged a dime for every plastic or paper bag they use to carry home their goods and groceries. The ordinance will give retailers 4 cents from every grocery bag sold, and the city will pocket the rest.

During a public hearing Monday night, several speakers expressed support for the fee. One of them was 3rd grader Nolan Gall, who propped his large stuffed animal — a green sea turtle — next to him on the podium as he spoke to council members.

During a public hearing Monday night, several speakers expressed support for the fee. One of them was 3rd grader Nolan Gall, who propped his large stuffed animal — a green sea turtle — next to him on the podium as he spoke to council members.

Read more at Colorado Politics

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS