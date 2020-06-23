Denver City Council meeting stormed by protesters demanding for the defunding of the police

Council chambers were overtaken by protesters demanding racial justice and calling for the defunding of the police.

DENVER — Following a scheduled 30-minute public comment and right before Denver City Council commenced its regular Monday evening meeting, council chambers were overtaken by protesters demanding racial justice and calling for the defunding of the police.

Council President Jolon Clark of District 7 at first tried to compromise, but his efforts weren't kindly received.

He proposed to one of the leaders of the group, who wore a red "Party for Socialism and Liberation" T-shirt, that the council carry out its legally required business and then resume public comment afterward, as has been done in the past three council meetings following local protests spawned by the death of George Floyd.

But the crowd erupted in anger in response to Clark’s olive branch. One person screamed, “Business as usual is the problem!” followed by another who yelled, “The community is your business!”