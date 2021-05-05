City Council postpones vote on extending zoning for outdoor dining, managed homeless camps

Denver City Council postponed the final votes on the bills until July 12.

DENVER — The Denver City Council voted Monday to postpone its final vote on a bill that would extend zoning for outdoor dining and managed homeless encampments in the city through 2023.

With the postponement, the bill’s final council vote and public hearing will be held July 12. During the meeting, Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said the postponement is necessary due to an issue with notifying the public ahead of the hearing.

“It was not notified properly so we have to go through the notification process again,” said Sandoval, who introduced the postponement.

The proposed bill builds on a zoning ordinance passed last year that allowed COVID-19-related temporary uses of land such as the temporary outdoor expansion of restaurants facing capacity limits and the outdoor encampments created to address Denver’s growing homeless population.

> Watch video above: Denver opening newest sanctioned campsite for people experiencing homelessness

