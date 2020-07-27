WATCH LIVE: Denver City Council to discuss sanctioned campsites for homeless on Monday night

Denver's mayor announced his support for the temporary “Safe Outdoor Spaces” campsites at the beginning of the month.

DENVER — City Council at a planned meeting Monday night will discuss the proposed locations for campsites around the city that councilmembers believe could be sanctioned spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

This comes after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock asked the City Council to submit possible places for temporary campsites in their district. Four of the 13 responded: Councilmembers Amanda Sandoval, Jamie Torres, Chris Hinds and Candi CdeBaca.

Volunteers have since counted 664 tents at 30 different homeless encampments across the city. One of the largest is near the State Capitol building, and was the site of a deadly shooting earlier this week.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said it is considering at least three temporary homeless encampments in the city – the first being at the Denver Coliseum, which was one of the first sites to be proposed.

Here’s a list of the proposed sites, which could temporarily house up to 60 people:

- The parking lot of the Downtown Aquarium

- The parking lot of Riverside Baptist Church at 2401 Alcott St.

- The Denver Broncos parking lot.

- The covered parking lot at 720 Grant St.

- The parking lot at 799 Logan St.

- Zeckendorf Plaza Park at 601 Lincoln.

- The parking lot at 1221-1255 Sherman St.

- The Coors Field parking lot.

- The parking lot and land at the National Western Complex.

- The parking lots at 720 Park Ave., 2250 Stout St. and 2255 California St.

- The Park Hill golf course.