Denver City Council to vote Monday on DPD contract terms between union, city

An independent arbitrator earlier this month decided on the terms, which include two pay raises in 2022.
DENVER — Denver City Council on Monday will vote whether to approve new contract terms for Denver Police officers through 2022.

The terms include two pay raises in 2022 — a 2% pay raise on Jan. 1, 2022 and a 1.5% raise on July 1, according to a release from the Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA). A pay freeze and no holiday pay premiums are also included in the contract, as well as reduced city contributions to the retiree health trust.

An independent arbitrator decided on the new contract terms earlier this month.

According to the DPPA's news release at that time, other current contract terms continue unaffected. Holiday pay premiums and the city's full contributions to the retiree health trust will resume in 2022.

