Denver City Council meetings will be virtual starting Monday

Starting July 13, Denver City Council meetings will be virtual "for maximum safety in a time of pandemic."

DENVER — "Out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of Denver citizens," Denver City Council meetings will be virtual beginning Monday, July 13.

"It is important that council members continue to conduct city business while providing a safe space for all who want to participate," according to a release from the city.

Links to city council meetings will be posted for the public to join for periods of general public comment, required public hearings and to observe council business.

“Following the guidance of Denver’s top health official, city council will be conducting its meetings via a virtual platform,” said Denver City Council President Jolon Clark. “Virtual participation will allow voices to be heard while allowing for maximum safety in a time of pandemic.”

Denver City Council has also set aside additional time to hold virtual listening sessions with the people of Denver. These sessions will be held:

Thursday, July 30 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, August 10 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

“Council members are committed to creating more opportunities to hear from the public and these first three listening sessions are just the beginning,” said Council President Pro Tem Stacie Gilmore. “We look forward to working together with the community to expand the opportunity for input, especially as we move into the 2021 budget process.”

For links to the meetings and to sign up for public participation, visit www.denvergov.org/CouncilPublicInput.