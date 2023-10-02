Denver council denies $6.4 million contract for homeless coalition at Mayor Mike Johnston's request

Disparity of strategies cited as Denver wants urgency housing, coalition cites long-term housing.

DENVER — Denver's councilmembers on Monday rejected a $6.4 million three-year contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless following a request by Mayor Mike Johnston to do so, saying his administration needs more time to develop a "strong and fair" agreement.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless hinted of differences in approaches between the city and the group.

The contract was meant for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to partner with the Department of Housing Stability until the end of 2026 by supporting efforts to provide housing to homeless people citywide.

Johnston sent a letter to city council on Monday, asking to disapprove the contract.

“I am requesting that the council disapprove the contract in its current form so that my administration can bring forward a contract that better meets expectations,” Johnston said in the letter. “It will also allow my administration and Denver City Council additional time to develop a strong and fair contract that is fiscally responsible and prioritizes accountability to deliver success.”

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless spokesperson Cathy Alderman said the outcome is disappointing.

“We’re disappointed we got to a place where the mayor’s office told council not to vote for the contract," Alderman told The Denver Gazette.

“It was happening too quickly," she said. "The original contract had 90 people being housed over a quarter and that was long term housing support service. They changed that to getting 500 indoors, into pallet shelters, hotels. That’s a different strategy.”

