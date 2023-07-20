Denver District Attorney Beth McCann won't seek reelection

Beth McCann, a Democrat, announced Thursday she plans to leave office when her term ends in early 2025.

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that she will not seek reelection in 2024 and plans to leave office at the end of her second term in January 2025.

“After much deliberation and agonizing, I have made the decision to not seek re-election in 2024. It has been the honor and privilege of my life to head up the Denver District Attorney’s Office and the amazing team of committed dedicated employees for the past several years," McCann said in a release.

"This was the most difficult decision I have made about my career and future, and it came with a great deal of thought, weighing of options, and consideration for the future of the Denver District Attorney’s Office," she said.

She said she feels the office is in "excellent shape and is thriving."

McCann, who's a Democrat, said another factor in her decision to leave is that she's accomplished many of the goals she set out to achieve. That included establishing dedicated offices for juveniles, human trafficking, and elder and at-risk abuse.

McCann was first elected in 2016, and when she took office in 2017 she became the first woman to serve as Denver's district attorney. She said will assist the new DA in any way she can to make sure there's a smooth transition.

