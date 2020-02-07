Denver launches emergency food relief fund

The fund will assist nonprofit organizations, including food pantries, faith-based organizations and emergency food providers.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) announced the creation of a emergency food relief fund on Thursday.

The funding from the federal CARES Act will will assist nonprofit organizations that distribute to seniors, people who are disabled, people with underlying health conditions and families or households with a member that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Applications for grants are available beginning on July 2, and will likely be closed on July 15, according to DDPHE.

> Video above: Decrease of panic buying and large crowds at grocery stores.

DDPHE said the grants will go to organizations in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods with high food insecurity rates including Elyria- Swansea, Globeville, Northeast Park Hill, East Colfax, West Colfax, Montbello, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park, Westwood, College View South, Lincoln Park, Barnum, Athmar Park and Goldsmith.

"Emergency food providers and pantries have seen anywhere from double to ten times the demand," DDPHE said in a statement.

DDPHE also said that food insecurity has surged above 11% and is estimated to be around 25% of the city's population.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the already deep need for access to healthy food in Denver. DDPHE is committed to supporting the basic needs of our vulnerable communities through this rapid response grant fund, as well our ongoing programs to implement the Denver Food Vision,” said Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald.