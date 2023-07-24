Denver activates emergency operations center to address homelessness

Newly sworn-in Mayor Mike Johnston said his goal is to house 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by the end of the year.

DENVER — Newly elected Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has activated the Emergency Operations Center as part of his effort to house 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by the end of 2023.

Johnston issued an emergency declaration July 18, and Denver City Council voted 12-1 to extend the order Monday. The City Council will have to vote on extending the order again in August.

The mayor's office said in a release that the Emergency Operations Center's specific objectives include:

Identify key data and begin tracking measures of success.

Identify and secure locations for homeless services and housing.

Coordinate encampment outreach efforts, service delivery and encampment cleanliness leading up to encampment closures and move-in days.

Solicit and coordinate providers to operate and provide supportive services for micro-communities, including hotels and tiny home villages.

The release said the city will significantly increase housing-focused outreach and engagement to people who are living in encampments. The city will also increase efforts to reduce public health risks and minimize trash accumulation until encampments can be permanently closed.

The city will continue to enforce the camping ban, and closures of large-scale encampments will continue.

“We have a moral obligation to make sure everyone in Denver can get indoors, and activating the Emergency Operations Center is an important step in that direction,” Johnston said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the city workers who time and time again dedicate themselves to addressing our city’s most pressing issues. Under the leadership of Cole Chandler and Matt Mueller, the Emergency Operations Center will allow for greater collaboration between departments and agencies across the city, and will give us the capacity to tackle this challenge head-on and house 1,000 Denverites.”

"I appreciate everyone's concern and agree 100% no one wants to see homelessness in Denver," said District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer, who was the only one to vote against extending the order. "I really appreciate the bold action of our new mayor. I don't feel it's appropriate for us to be approving something we don't have the information we need to approve it. City Council is not a rubber stamp for the mayor's office."

Johnston's office also released the names of nine mayoral appointees tasked with overseeing, coordinating and following through on his efforts to address homelessness:

Cole Chandler - Senior adviser for homelessness resolution

Joshua Posner - Director of strategic initiatives

Milagros Barsallo - Director of public engagement

Perla Bustillos Gutierrez and Sterling Loza - Deputy directors of public engagement

Tony Lucero and Fatimah Ben-Masaud - Internal project managers

Stephen Padilla - Grants and operations manager

Sterling Simms - Operations coordinator

The mayor's office also announced the first in a series of town halls beginning Tuesday. Johnston and District 9 Councilman Darrell Watson will speak with the public beginning at 6 p.m. at The Savoy Denver, located at 2700 Arapahoe St.

The count was done Jan. 30 and included those staying in shelters and outdoors. The count found 9,065 people experiencing homelessness, a 31.7% increase from 2022. Those who are experiencing homelessness for the first time is up from 2,634 to 3,996, according to the report from MDHI.



