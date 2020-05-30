WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protests continue in Denver for 3rd day

Friday's protests started peacefully but devolved into tear gas, fires and looting as the night went on.

DENVER — Protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are continuing in Denver for a third day.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has suspended all bus and light rail service in and out of downtown Denver until further notice after protests Thursday and Friday night ended with tear gas, shattered windows, arrests and injured police officers.

RTD said Saturday morning that the suspension of service that started the day before would continue through the day Saturday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is expected to talk about the protests again at 1 p.m. in a press conference that will be shown live on TV, and streamed on the 9NEWS website and YouTube.

The second day of protests in response to George Floyd's death was largely peaceful until Friday night, which included tear gas, flashbangs, and fire.

Dozens of activists gathered at the state Capitol and marched in downtown for more than 11 hours Friday afternoon and evening.

During the first several hours, protesters were seen walking from the Capitol down to the 16th Street mall with homemade signs, chanting "hands up, don't shoot," "George Floyd" and "black lives matter."

However, as night fell there were clashes with police as some protesters were seen lobbing water bottles and other objects at officers and had tear gas and other chemicals tossed back at them. Several small fires were also set around in the area, and flashbangs echoed in downtown throughout the night.

As the chaos was beginning, other protesters were preaching peace and urging the crowds to head home, as the second day of rallies had started around noon.

One of the lead protesters told the crowd over a megaphone to behave peacefully, and that doing otherwise would take away from their message.

After seven hours of protesting, several groups began getting into confrontations with police.

This was around the same time a large group had gathered at the City and County Building calling for freedom and preaching peaceful protest.

At one point as the night continued, protesters also blocked Lincoln Street and 13th Street, keeping drivers from getting to the capitol building.

Police cleared the intersection using tear gas after a few minutes. Flashbangs were also seen there.

About 10 p.m. a few small fires were seen near the Capitol. They were quickly put out, one by protesters who were nearby and another by the fire department.

Mayor Hancock released a statement Friday night:

"What we are seeing tonight is needless, senseless and destructive. Once again, the violent actions of a few are drowning out legitimate calls for justice. Twice today, we had peaceful, successful demonstration where people expressed their outrage over the death of George Floyd. We saw them, we heard them, and they respected their cause. Unfortunately, another element with selfish motives and reckless intentions infiltrated tonight’s demonstration and incited violence with homemade explosives, rocks, bottles, graffiti and vandalism. This is not who we are, and calmer heads must prevail. Our police officers have a sworn duty to maintain everyone’s safety – and they will. People are crying out to be heard, but this violent distraction only divides us.”

This all came one day after Thursday's protest in Denver, which was meant to be a statement against police brutality after a video shared widely on social media showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

That officer and other officers at the scene have all been fired. On Friday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington announced one former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death.

The video of the arrest led to protests across the country – including in Minneapolis where crowds set fires and looted businesses.

Thursday's Denver event also began peacefully, but eventually the crowd that had initially gathered at the Capitol separated into multiple groups. One of them marched down the 16th Street Mall and toward Interstate 25 via 20th Street, where they ultimately crowded onto the highway and blocked traffic.

While there was no widespread violence, there were some incidents that prompted police to deploy tear gas in an effort to disperse crowds that had blocked streets.

Graffiti was painted on the Capitol building, and a state patrol cruiser as well as a vehicle belonging to Democratic State Sen. Leroy Garcia had their windows shattered.

Another video taken near the Capitol showed a driver apparently swerve in an effort to hit a protester. Denver Police said Friday they were aware of the video but had not yet identified either the driver of the vehicle or the man who was struck by the vehicle.

Thirteen people were arrested following Thursday's protests and three officers were injured, according to Denver city officials.

Hancock said the city's officers used "restraint" in response to the protesters, and held a news conference Friday calling for ensuing gatherings to be peaceful.

He also condemned Floyd's death.

"Like many in our community, I am outraged at the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His life matters," Hancock said. "I am proud that many in Denver have wanted to join the chorus of those across the country demanding justice and consequences for his life being taken too early."