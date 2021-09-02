Denver City Council will decide if five unrelated people can live in one house

As part of the proposed amendments, the city council will also consider if more halfway homes and rehabilitation centers can open in more of Denver's neighborhoods.

DENVER — Denver City Council will vote Monday night on whether more unrelated people should be allowed to live together, a proposal that has been in the works for nearly three years.

Essentially, the council is looking at proposed amendments to Denver's group living code involving the number of unrelated people allowed under one roof. Currently, the number is two for single-family homes, a limit dating back to the 1980s.

In Aurora, Golden and Westminster, the limit is four. Parker and Lakewood have a limit of five.

Denver's proposed change would raise the limit to five, as well. According to reporting from 9NEWS' content partner Colorado Politics, the vote is expected to pass but could be close either way.

“Every year, there are, probably, 100 or so 3-1-1 calls, people complaining about households of too many unrelated adults. And on average, about half of those turn out to be actual violations of the zoning code,” Denver City Planner Andrew Webb said.

Though, he also said that enforcement has been deprioritized during the pandemic when Coloradans are struggling with unemployment and economic hardship.

Webb said the city received 10,000 pages worth of feedback on the amendments. One on end of the spectrum, people said they need this update to afford rent and other costs of living. On the other end, property owners said the plan could reduce their property values.

The suggested amendments also pertain to residential care facilities like community corrections or halfway houses, sober living homes and homeless shelters.

"There are about 140-some total residential care facilities in the city,” Webb said.

Under the proposal, the city will allow for more places where halfway houses can operate within Denver. This map shows where current facilities are located.

"Earlier, we had actually proposed allowing these facilities everywhere, making the argument that these are people who -- people serve in these facilities will eventually be out in the community and no regulations will tell them where they can live,” Webb said.



The feedback was unsurprisingly mixed on this topic, too.

If you want to check out the presentation being made to Denver City Council, you can read it yourself here.

And if you want to explore more information on the proposals, Denver's website includes a page with FAQs and documents related to the changes.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

