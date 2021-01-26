Judge rules Denver must provide 7-day notice before homeless sweeps; city to appeal

In emergency situations, where the sweeps address public health or safety risks, 48 hours' notice must be given.

The city of Denver must provide more notice prior to conducting most sweeps on illegal homeless encampments, a federal judge ordered Monday.

While Judge William Martinez denied the rest of the claims in the class-action lawsuit filed in October by Attorney Andy McNulty, who sought that Denver stop forcefully disbanding makeshift encampments during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez said the city must provide at least seven days' notice.

The seven-day guideline applies to typical sweeps. In emergency situations, where the sweeps address public health or safety risks, 48 hours' notice must be given and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment must sign off on such sweeps.

“[T]he Court concludes that the evidence does not support a finding that the public health situation in the ... encampments was so exigent that effectively no advance notice was required before depriving Plaintiffs of most, if not all, of the meager property in their possession,” Judge William Martinez wrote.

Though Denver was already required to provide notice prior to sweeps, Martinez concluded that the city had chosen not to give such notices on several occasions in 2020 to avoid alerting citizens who were protesting the sweeps.

