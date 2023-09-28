Denver mayor speaks about sweeping camp after housing 83, migrant arrivals

Johnston spoke about ongoing efforts to house 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by year's end, and a recent influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston spoke Thursday afternoon about efforts to address homelessness in the city and the continued arrival of migrants from the southern U.S. border.

In his first action as Denver's mayor in July, Johnston declared homelessness a city emergency. The goal of the emergency declaration is to get 1,000 people who are currently experiencing homelessness on the street into housing by the end of the year. The city has budgeted $48 million for this so far.

For the first time, Denver offered hotel rooms to people living on the streets ahead of a scheduled camp sweep in the area of 7th and 8th avenues and Grant and Logan streets on Monday.

The city said nearly everyone who was offered housing at the camp chose to accept it and move into the hotel. Johnston said on Thursday that 83 people were offered housing and they all accepted.

"That is a site we will now keep closed to future camping with the knowledge that those individuals that were there, we were able to transition them off the streets and into housing," Johnston said.

He said the city wasn't able to offer housing to everyone at the camp because the population increased after a point-in-time count was done.

"People are so anxious to get access to [housing] that we will see in-migration into encampments where we're doing rehousing," Johnston said. "We're prepared for that. We'll adjust for that."

Johnston said the city collected information from people who were housed, and they are on priority lists to be sheltered as units become available.

A surge at the southern U.S. border has increased the number of migrants being sheltered in Denver. Johnston said that as of Thursday, the city was sheltering nearly 1,900 migrants, and that about 240 migrants are arriving daily.

He said that a primary source of the migrants are buses chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

A recent development that Johnston said he believes will help is the Biden administration approving Temporary Protective Status to Venezuelan immigrants, which gives asylum seekers a pathway to employment.

"We have people who want to work," Johnston said. "I also get calls from employers around the city who want the hire the people who have arrived, and we had the federal government getting in the way."

On Sept. 15, the City of Denver issued a Request for Proposal to contract out five types of services: program management, running the reception center, shelter operations, transportation and donation management.

He also said the city is working with migrants to send them to their preferred destinations in appropriate situations.

"We still continue to see, particularly in what I would call these involuntary arrivals, which are folks that have been put on a bus by Gov. Abbot and sent to us, many of those folks had no plans on coming to Denver," Johnston said. "For many of these folks, we're helping either connect them to family or services where they wanted to arrive, ... and for folks that do want to stay, we're getting them connected to work options."

