Denver mayor giving update on homelessness, migrant arrivals Thursday

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will give an update on efforts to address homelessness and the continued arrival of migrants from the southern border Thursday afternoon.

For the first time, Denver offered hotel rooms to people living on the streets ahead of a scheduled camp sweep on Monday.

Instead of clearing the camp and moving the tents to a different street corner, people were offered the opportunity to move inside to a hotel.

The city said nearly everyone offered housing at the camp chose to accept it and move into the hotel. The city had 70 spots, though it's still unclear if there were people turned away from housing because it was full.

In his first action as Denver's new mayor in July, Johnston declared homelessness a city emergency.

The goal of the emergency declaration is to get 1,000 people who are currently experiencing homelessness on the street into housing by the end of the year. The city has budgeted $48 million for this so far.



A surge at the southern border has pushed the number of migrants being sheltered in Denver to more than 1,650 – more than three times what it was in June and July.

The recent uptick, which has seen more than 200 migrants a day arriving in Denver, has left city officials looking for more shelter space and calling on the federal government to provide more funding.

