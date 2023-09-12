Johnston details how $48.6 million for homelessness fits in Denver's budget

Denver's mayor spoke about the sources for funding for the city's initiative to house 1,000 people experiencing homelessness by 2024 and how it will be spent.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston spoke Tuesday about where roughly $48.6 million in funding in the 2023 budget for the city's initiative to house 1,000 people experiencing homelessness will come from and how the money will be spent.

Johnston said the funding is expected to cover the cost of purchasing hotels, creating micro-communities, rapid rehousing and accompanying wraparound services he said are necessary for a successful outcome for the initiative.

“As we continue to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, we know how to pay for it, and we know how to do it with existing resources,” Johnston said.

The majority of the funding comes from the city's existing budget for homelessness resolution, as well as additional funding from the federal government. The chart below shows where the city said the funding will come from:

Johnston also shared a chart showing how the funding is expected to be spent:

The Denver City Council will have to review portions of the budget that fall under its jurisdiction.

Johnston said he would share details of the proposed 2024 budget on Thursday.

