Denver to launch initiative to make rezoning process more equitable

The city will launch its equity in rezoning initiative this fall, according to Denver Planning Services.

DENVER — The City of Denver is preparing to launch an 18- to 20-month initiative to increase equity in the current rezoning process, Denver Planning Services announced Thursday at the City Council policy committee.

>> The video above is how Hughes Stadium site rezoning effort takes step forward

Rezoning is a public process that changes the rules for land use and types of buildings permitted on a property, and it includes neighborhood outreach and multiple City Council votes.

Officials said on Thursday that the equity in zoning initiative would revamp current rezoning criteria to address concerns about barriers to access for community members, avoid speculative rezonings and better align with the city’s goals for equity and climate.

Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval said that some of Denver’s current rezoning criteria dates back to the 1950s. “I don’t believe that those are based in equity and that they are going to have the kind of outcomes that we need,” she said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.