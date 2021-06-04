Denver judge questions facts in dismissed election lawsuit involving Dominion, Facebook

The class-action lawsuit in Denver is among a spate of overlapping and counter litigation that has resulted from the presidential election.

DENVER — A federal judge in Denver pressed lawyers Friday morning about whether they were relying on political talking points more than facts when seeking to question the outcome in the November presidential election.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter asked Denver lawyers Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker, who filed a class-action case against Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and elected officials in four states in December. The same judge dismissed the class-action lawsuit in April.

Friday's hearing was about whether the plaintiffs' lawyers should face sanctions.

Neureiter pressed Fielder and Walker about whether they investigated whether Denver-based Dominion Voting System was designed to throw the election with the help of foreign entities, including China.

The suit also names Facebook and elected officials in four states (not including Colorado) and others. The class-action lawsuit in Denver is among a spate of overlapping and counter litigation that has resulted from the presidential election, as the president has falsely claimed he was cheated but has not provided proof that's gotten traction in any court so far.

>9NEWS readers can view the full article at Colorado Politics.