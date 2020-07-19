x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

local-politics

WATCH LIVE: Denver law enforcement appreciation event draws counter-protest

Demonstrators are protesting a pro-law enforcement event at Civic Center.

DENVER — A group of counter-protesters are demonstrating at a law enforcement appreciation event in Civic Center.

>The video above is a live stream from Sky9 that is also being shown on the 9NEWS app and YouTube page.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

According to a Facebook event page, the Becker Band is hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day for the sixth year.

The event is scheduled to go from 3 to 6 p.m. at Civic Center, and it is family friendly, according to the Facebook page.

A counter-protest organized by Denver Homeless Out Loud, Aurora Copwatch and the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Denver is scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m., also at Civic Center.

Counter-protesters marched from the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol towards the pro-law enforcement event in Civic Center shortly after it began.

RELATED: Why the Black Lives Matter protests didn't lead to a spike in coronavirus cases

RELATED: 2 protests held Sunday for 2 men who died after encounters with police

RELATED: Protesters march down Greenwood Village street after council passes resolution in response to police reform law

RELATED: Denver protesters combat racism through photography

RELATED: Protesters surround Aurora Police precinct calling for justice for Elijah McClain

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Protests in Denver