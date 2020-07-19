WATCH LIVE: Denver law enforcement appreciation event draws counter-protest

Demonstrators are protesting a pro-law enforcement event at Civic Center.

DENVER — A group of counter-protesters are demonstrating at a law enforcement appreciation event in Civic Center.

>The video above is a live stream from Sky9 that is also being shown on the 9NEWS app and YouTube page.

According to a Facebook event page, the Becker Band is hosting a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day for the sixth year.

The event is scheduled to go from 3 to 6 p.m. at Civic Center, and it is family friendly, according to the Facebook page.

A counter-protest organized by Denver Homeless Out Loud, Aurora Copwatch and the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Denver is scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 p.m., also at Civic Center.

Counter-protesters marched from the lawn of the Colorado State Capitol towards the pro-law enforcement event in Civic Center shortly after it began.

.@DenverPolice said they reached out to organizers of the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and said they can still proceed with their event but wanted them to know police aren’t asking them to speak up on their behalf. #9NEWS — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) July 19, 2020

Counter-protesters have surrounded the Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Event. Now starting at a combination of anti-police signs and blue-line flags. A lot of different noises, too. Protesters have noisemakers. Pro-police event-goers have music. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/9eJivnAz4r — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) July 19, 2020

Officers in riot gear are now lining the front of the amphitheater just behind the stage and the back of the amphitheater right where people enter it in Civic Center Park. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/npt1Obmywd — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) July 19, 2020

Tensions are rising between the different groups here. It’s turning into a “keep your head on a swivel” situation now. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/I5NrF8AKVB — Jordan Chavez (@Jordan_Chavez) July 19, 2020