Hancock to announce appointment of new Denver sheriff

The Denver Sheriff Department has had an interim sheriff since last year, when Patrick Firman stepped down after several reforms and a series of controversies.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will announce his appointment of a new sheriff Monday, almost 10 months after the county's previous sheriff announced his resignation.

9NEWS will carry the 11 a.m. announcement in the video player above, on the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

> Current video above: Meet the interim sheriff for Denver, aired in October 2019.

The Denver Sheriff Department has been without a permanent leader since last year. Patrick Firman announced he was stepping down as sheriff on Sept. 11 after a series of controversies involving the department, which is responsible for operating the city’s jails and providing security at courthouses.

Firman was appointed sheriff in October 2015. He implemented some reforms but ultimately resigned after sexual harassment and excessive force cases that cost the city millions of dollars in settlements.

After his departure in October, he was replaced by interim Sheriff Fran Gomez, a longtime Colorado law enforcement officer with 30 years of experience, including serving as the first female commander in the Aurora Police Department. Gomez is the first woman to serve as sheriff in Denver.

Gomez met with 9NEWS in October to discuss her plans on how to carry the department forward and said, "We are certainly going to strive for professionalism, give the highest level of service we possibly can.”

She said that she was looking at several aspects of the department to “have a different mindset in how we look at problems.”

Gomez took over a department that was suffering a high number of assaults on staff. In 2018, about 100 staff members had been assaulted by an inmate. Firman and other jail leaders began implementing procedures to curb those assaults before he left.

Also last year, the Denver City Council approved a nearly $1 million settlement with a former Denver Fire captain who claimed she was retaliated against for filing two sex discrimination claims. The council approved a $1.55 million settlement with fifteen female Sheriff Department deputies over working conditions in the jail.