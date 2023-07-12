Hancock to deliver farewell address

The Denver mayor's third and final term ends on July 17.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his farewell address Wednesday evening.

Hancock took office in 2011 and is nearing the end of his third and final term. Due to term limits, he could not run for a fourth. His successor, Mike Johnston, will be inaugurated on Monday, July 17.

9NEWS will livestream the address in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

