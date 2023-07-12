Hancock to deliver farewell address

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his farewell address Wednesday evening.
Hancock took office in 2011 and is nearing the end of his third and final term. Due to term limits, he could not run for a fourth. His successor, Mike Johnston, will be inaugurated on Monday, July 17.
9NEWS will livestream the address in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
RELATED: After abandoned proposal to outsource migrant response, local organizations want to take over for Denver
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.