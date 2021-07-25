Hancock leading national reparations effort for African Americans

Denver's mayor is co-leader of a group that includes more than a dozen other mayors from several states.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is leading a national effort to establish pilot projects that will provide reparations to African American citizens in several cities across the country.

The group behind this effort, Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equity (MORE), is headed by Hancock and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. It includes more than a dozen other mayors from California, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Texas.

Last month, the group pledged its commitment to developing reparation pilot projects in its members' cities to set an example for the federal government on how national reparations could work.

“We’re 400, 500 years late with this conversation around reparations,” Hancock said. “We’ve got to be committed to moving towards action at this point in time.”

> Video above: Hancock receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.