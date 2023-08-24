WATCH LIVE: Denver mayor to hold briefing on the city's homelessness response

Mayor Mike Johnston will give an update Thursday after his administration enforced the camping ban for the second time following a double shooting near a camp.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is giving an update Thursday morning on the city's response to homelessness.

Johnston is joined by Cole Chandler, who is leading his administration's effort to address homelessness.

The latest update comes after the administration enforced the camping ban for a second time Thursday morning following a double shooting on Monday near an encampment in the area of 17th Avenue and Logan Street.

Two people who were residents of the camp were injured in the shooting. The victims did not appear to be involved in the disturbance, and their injuries were not life-threatening, Denver Police said.

Police said Wednesday that they identified the suspect in the shooting as Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55. Hinojosa is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

According to Housekeys Action Network Denver, Johnston violated his own seven-day notice policy when he authorized the sweep, giving less than 24 hours of notice. The sweep was initially scheduled for Wednesday and was delayed until Thursday morning.



