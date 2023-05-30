Ballot returns in Denver point to high interest in mayor's race

May 30 is the last day to send ballots back by mail and it's also the last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail

DENVER — Roughly 55,000 Denver voters so far have cast a ballot with a week to go in the runoff election, which will decide the mayoral contest between Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough.

The ballots returned so far represent a little over 12% of Denver's electorate, which tracks better than the ballots mailed back at about the same time for the April 4 general election.

For that election, election officials had received 9% of ballots by March 28.

The runoff returns point to a high interest among voters in the mayor's race, although it remains to be seen if the city surpasses the 39% of the ballots cast in the April 4 election, a relatively high number compared to previous elections.

So far, Republicans and Democrats are performing similarly in the runoff election, returning 15% of their ballots compared to their registration. Republicans make up about 42,000 of Denver's electorate, while Democrats have about 194,000.

