Denver kicking off National Youth Violence Prevention Week

Mayor Michael Hancock will be joined by members of the Youth Violence Prevention Action Table during the announcement at 2 p.m., which 9NEWS will stream live.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock is set to launch National Youth Violence Week in the City and County of Denver on Monday.

>Video above from March: After deadly summer of youth violence in Denver, new scholarship forms in name of one young man.

Hancock and members of the Youth Violence Prevention Action Table will highlight some short-term and long-term objectives, and a member of the Youth Advisory Council of Denver will highlight the importance of youth participation to the process.

City Attorney Kristin Bronson, Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Jonathan McMillian and Youth Advisory Council of Denver member Dane Washington will also speak.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The City and County of Denver have called the number of teens impacted by youth violence a public health crisis. Denver Public Health said an average of 700 people who are directly affected by gun violence each year are under the age of 25.

City officials announced a comprehensive plan to help prevent that violence in February. Denver's Youth Violence Prevention Plan takes a public health approach to curbing the violence.

McMillian, who was just appointed Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator, said they didn't want to take a criminal justice approach.

"There are so many young people who are counting on us, the trusted adults, as the professionals, as the community members to do whatever we can to make a difference," McMillan said. "The impact of me failing or systems in place failing is young people dying."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS