Denver to lower neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph

DENVER — The default speed limit on Denver’s unposted streets will soon be lowered from 25 mph to 20 mph after the Denver City Council approved the change Monday.

The approved measure will reduce the default speed on city streets where no limit is posted, applying most specifically to neighborhood streets with no center line. The Department of Transportation said it will also decrease the speed limits of posted neighborhood streets to 20 mph beginning in 2022.

The change, aiming to make Denver’s streets safer, was passed in an 11 to 1 vote, with one council member absent and Councilwoman Kendra Black voting no. Black argued that the speed limit change would not be worth the cost of replacing signs.

“My problem with this bill is that it will trigger spending $1.5 million from our Vision Zero budget on new 20 mph signs,” Black said. “Our most dangerous streets by far are our arterial streets. … With finite resources, funds should be prioritized to address the issues on our arterials.”

Arterial streets — high-capacity urban roads — make up 16% of Denver streets but account for 80% of pedestrian fatalities, 69% of biker fatalities, 75% of pedestrian injuries and 71% of biker injuries, according to the Department of Transportation. In contrast, local streets make up 66% of Denver streets and account for 10% of bike and pedestrian incidents.

