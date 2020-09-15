City does not approve Denver Police union agreement that would save $5M

The agreement would have resulted in $4.9 million in city budget savings in 2021

DENVER — Denver City Council on Monday night did not approve a proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City and County of Denver and the Denver Police Protective Association (DPPA), for the years 2021-2022.

The agreement, which would have resulted in $4.9 million in city budget savings in 2021, included the following cuts:

a 0% salary increase in 2021;

suspending the holiday pay provisions for 10 holidays in 2021;

reducing the city's contribution to the Denver Police Retiree Health Fund by $360,000 in 2021;

creation of a one-time 100-hour time bank in 2022 to be used in the future like vacation leave;

a 2.77% salary increase for 2022;

expressing hazard/specialty pay in terms of a percentage of salary effective January 1, 2022.

Councilmembers discussed the proposal, with several saying they wanted a better agreement and a better plan.

Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore said a 2.77% salary increase is unheard of in today's economic climate.

Without approval from City Council, the agreement goes back to the bargaining table and possibly arbitration.

The agreement failed 8-5 at Monday night's meeting.

The DPPA was founded in 1908 with the purpose to represent Denver Police officers in matters relating to employment, benefits and overall well-being.