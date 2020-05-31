WATCH LIVE: Here's what day 4 of protests over George Floyd's death look like in Denver

Protesters were gathering Sunday at the Capitol for a rally over the in-custody death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

DENVER — Protesters of the in-custody death of George Floyd were gathering at the Colorado Capitol building for a fourth day on Sunday.

The protest was set to start at noon.

What to know right now:

RTD will suspend services through Monday; no bus or rail service to/from downtown Denver; Union Station and Civic Center Station remain closed

83 people were arrested Saturday

Paramedics responded to 45 calls Saturday, 31 were transported

Suspect arrested after police say he deliberately drove into officers and a civilian causing serious injuries

Protests at the Capitol over the past three days have been peaceful and have drawn hundreds of thousands of participants before riots began later in the afternoon or evening that police have responded to with tear gas, pepper balls and foam projectiles.

Organizers of peaceful protests on Saturday urged people to go home in mid-afternoon, well-ahead of the 8 p.m. curfew imposed on the city in response to the riots.

Many people remained in downtown past the 8 p.m. curfew time on Saturday, which resulted in another night of riots with vandalism, fires and looting. Some people put up a barricade of chain-link fencing and road closure signs at 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street, which police quickly dismantled.

Police largely gained control over the crowd within a couple hours.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said 83 people were arrested Saturday night on suspicion of curfew violation, and some were arrested on suspicion of throwing projectiles, damaging property and having prohibited weapons.

Denver Health said paramedics responded to 45 calls Saturday night. A spokesperson said some paramedic vehicles were damaged during the protests and that crews, who are unarmed, are wearing ballistic helmets and vests for improved safety.

DPD said 13 people were arrested in Thursday's violence, and 19 were arrested on Friday.

Mayor Michael Hancock instituted the countywide curfew on Saturday and said it would run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights, ending on Monday morning.

"Once 8 p.m. hits, our message is very simple: 'Go home,' " Hancock said at a news conference on Saturday. "If you are planning on coming downtown tonight, stay home."

Here's what protests looked like on Sunday